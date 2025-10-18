Map of faith: The most religious states in the country

Published by Williams Perdomo 18 de octubre, 2025

Mississippi is the most religious state in the United States, according to a Pew Research report ranking states by the percentage of religious residents. The study found that 50% of people in Mississippi consider themselves very religious, and more than 60% said religion is very important in their lives.

Meanwhile, at least 74% of respondents in Mississippi said they believe with absolute certainty in God or a "universal spirit."

The top five most religious states in the country include South Carolina, South Dakota, Louisiana and Tennessee. The least religious states are Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont.

In South Carolina, 46% of residents are considered very religious according to a general religiosity scale. Of these, at least 55% say religion is very important in their lives, and 71% report believing in God or a universal spirit with absolute certainty.

The survey questions To assess religiosity in each state, Pew Research analyzed four survey questions. States were rated based on the percentage of adults (18 and older) who pray daily, believe in God or a universal spirit with absolute certainty, consider religion very important in their lives and attend religious services at least once or twice a month.

Another Pew Research study found that at least 62% of U.S. adults identify as Christian. Among them, 23% are evangelical Protestants, 11% are mainline Protestants, and 19% are Catholics.

According to the study, 14% of Christians are between 18 and 29 years old, 28% are between 30 and 49, 28% are between 50 and 65, and 29% are 65 or older.