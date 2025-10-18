ANALYSIS
Map of faith: The most religious states in the country
At least 62% of American adults identify as Christian. Of these, 23% are evangelical Protestants, 11% are mainline Protestants and 19% are Catholic.
Mississippi is the most religious state in the United States, according to a Pew Research report ranking states by the percentage of religious residents. The study found that 50% of people in Mississippi consider themselves very religious, and more than 60% said religion is very important in their lives.
Meanwhile, at least 74% of respondents in Mississippi said they believe with absolute certainty in God or a "universal spirit."
The top five most religious states in the country include South Carolina, South Dakota, Louisiana and Tennessee. The least religious states are Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont.
In South Carolina, 46% of residents are considered very religious according to a general religiosity scale. Of these, at least 55% say religion is very important in their lives, and 71% report believing in God or a universal spirit with absolute certainty.
The survey questions
According to the study, 14% of Christians are between 18 and 29 years old, 28% are between 30 and 49, 28% are between 50 and 65, and 29% are 65 or older.