Trump sues The New York Times for defamation again

Published by Alejandro Baños 17 de octubre, 2025

President Donald Trump filed a new lawsuit against The New York Times, accusing the newspaper of defamation. He is claiming $15 billion in damages.

In the text of the lawsuit, to which AFP had access, Trump stressed that his legal action is due to "numerous" statements propagated by The New York Times described as "false, defamatory, and malicious."

In addition to The New York Times, the president also sued three journalists from the newspaper and the Penguin Random House, which published a book by the newspaper about Trump's fortune.

"This action concerns numerous defamatory statements regarding President Trump in at least three false, defamatory, and malicious publications made by defendants — two articles and a book," the lawsuit reads.

"The statements in question wrongly defame and disparage President Trump's hard-earned professional reputation, which he painstakingly built for decades" before entering the White House the suit added.

In mid-September, the president filed a first lawsuit against The New York Times for defamation and libel. He also claimed damages of $15 billion.

A few days later, a federal judge in Florida rejected the complaint on procedural grounds.