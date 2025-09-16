Trump announces $15 billion defamation lawsuit against The New York Times

Published by Israel Duro 16 de septiembre, 2025

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Monday that he is filing a $15 billion lawsuit against The New York Times for libel and slander.

"The New York Times has been allowed to freely lie, smear, and defame me for far too long, and that stops, NOW!" the president wrote on Truth Social, indicating that the legal action will be filed in Florida.

"Today, I have the Great Honor of bringing a $15 Billion Dollar Defamation and Libel Lawsuit against The New York Times," the president said.

"One of the worst and most degenerate newspapers in the history of our country"

In his message, Trump calls the prestigious newspaper "one of the worst and most degenerate newspapers in the history" of the country. He accuses it of being "a virtual 'mouthpiece' for the Radical Left Democratic Party" and of supporting Kamala Harris during the last presidential campaign.

The New York Times "has engaged in a decades long method of lying about your Favorite President (ME!), my family, business, the America First Movement, MAGA, and our Nation as a whole" he said.

WSJ lawsuit over Epstein case

This is not the first time the Republican mogul has filed a lawsuit against media outlets he considers hostile.

Trump himself recalls in the post his "successful litigation against George Slopadopoulos/ABC/Disney, and 60 Minutes/CBS/Paramount, who knew that they were falsely 'smearing' me through a highly sophisticated system of document and visual alteration, which was, in effect, a malicious form of defamation, and thus, settled for record amounts."

In July, he claimed at least $10 billion for defamation from The Wall Street Journal following the publication of an article that accused Trump of writing an obscene letter to financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, which the president denied.