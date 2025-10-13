Columbus Day: Exploring the heritage, history and Spanish legacy that shaped America's destiny

Published by Williams Perdomo 13 de octubre, 2025

Every second Monday in October, the United States celebrates Columbus Day, a federal holiday commemorating Christopher Columbus’ arrival in the Americas on Oct. 12, 1492. In the early morning hours of Oct. 12, as a lookout cried “Land!,” world history changed forever.

On that day, the “New World” was born with Christopher Columbus' arrival at the helm of three ships: the Pinta, the Niña and the Santa Maria.

Columbus’ arrival in the Americas was commissioned by the Catholic Monarchs of Spain, who intended to explore and open new trade routes. His voyage began on Aug. 3, 1492, from the port of Palos, in Huelva. He continued until reaching the island of Guanahaní, in the Bahamas, which Columbus later named San Salvador.

This historical event is now celebrated each year in the United States and Spain. It marks the creation of a modern world and an identity whose influence is reflected not only in the traditions, religion, and civilization shared by Hispanics worldwide, but also in language and communication: more than 600 million people speak Spanish globally, according to the Cervantes Institute.

The first record of celebration in America

According to the Library of Congress, the first recorded celebration of Columbus Day in the United States took place on Oct. 12, 1792. It was organized by the St. Tammany Society — also known as the Order of Columbus — to commemorate the 300th anniversary of Columbus’ landing.

The bookstore explained that the 400th anniversary of the event inspired the country’s first official Columbus Day holiday. President Benjamin Harrison issued a proclamation in 1892 “recommending to the people the observance in all their localities of the 400th anniversary of the discovery of America.”

The Republican president also described Columbus as “the pioneer of progress and enlightenment.” “Since then, school programs, plays and community festivities have been organized across the country in celebration of Columbus Day,” Library of Congress noted.

Since 1971, when Columbus Day was designated the second Monday in October, it has been celebrated as a federal holiday. In many parts of the United States, Americans hold parades to mark the occasion.

October 12 is celebrated in Spanish America and Spain



“The commemoration of the National Holiday, a common practice in today’s world, aims to solemnly remember moments of collective history that are part of the common historical, cultural and social heritage, assumed as such by the vast majority of citizens,” states the



In Spanish-speaking countries and Spain, the celebration is held on Oct. 12.“The commemoration of the National Holiday, a common practice in today’s world, aims to solemnly remember moments of collective history that are part of the common historical, cultural and social heritage, assumed as such by the vast majority of citizens,” states the law passed on October 8, 1987 , which established the Spanish National Day as October 12.

The legacy of Columbus’ discovery is not limited to Hispanic countries. In the United States, Latinos also make their mark through their Hispanic heritage. This community is a driving force, a pillar of the nation, and a key contributor to its prosperity and cultural diversity.

From Felipe de Neve, the founder of Los Angeles, to contemporary designer Carolina Herrera, the Hispanic community has been a driving force in the growth of U.S. society.

This Oct. 12, at least 68 million people in the United States will celebrate the roots of Hispanic heritage. They will commemorate Columbus’ arrival, which helped introduce the culture, traditions, beliefs and advancements that shape the Americas today.