YouTube TV removes Univision from its platform after failing to reach agreement

Published by Williams Perdomo 1 de octubre, 2025

YouTube TV removed Univision's Spanish-language networks from its platform on Tuesday. The move came after failing to reach a contractual agreement.

"Google’s YouTube TV has refused to ‘Do the Right Thing’ and dropped Univision from its platform — stripping millions of Hispanic viewers of the Spanish-language news, sports, and entertainment they rely on every day," parent company TelevisaUnivision said in a statement obtained by The Los Angeles Times.

Meanwhile, YouTube TV remains in talks with NBC Universal, owned by Comcast, to reach a new deal to keep both the Spanish-language Telemundo channel and other English-language channels, including NBC, SyFy, MSNBC and USA Network, on its platform for a while longer.

Republicans criticize YouTube TV

Congressional Republicans criticized the move. They accuse Google of abusing its "monopoly power" to force viewers to pay more for programming:

"Google/YouTube should not put [Univision] and [Telemundo] behind a paywall. Google shouldn’t be abusing its monopoly power by forcing millions of Texans & Americans to pay extra for Spanish-language programming. That’s not right & it’s not fair," Senator Ted Cruz wrote on X.

Similar was the position of Rep. Bernie Moreno, who argued that "Google is now trying to raise prices on millions of Americans who depend on channels like Univision."

"That’s wrong and I’m demanding answers," Moreno stressed.