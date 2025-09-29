'Imelda' makes landfall in Bahamas as Hurricane 'Humberto' moves across Atlantic toward east coast

Published by Alejandro Baños 29 de septiembre, 2025

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported that tropical storm Imelda made landfall in the Bahamas on Monday and will intensify as the hours pass, while Hurricane Humberto continues to move across the Atlantic Ocean toward the coast of North Carolina and South Carolina.

On its website, the NHC - an agency integrated into the structure of the National Weather Service (NWS)-reported that Imelda brought with it wind gusts of up to 45 miles per hour (mph) - or 72 kilometers per hour (km/h) - upon its arrival to the Bahamas.

Because of its path, Imelda could become a hurricane and join Humberto, which is already leaving wind gusts of 130 mph -more than 200 km/h- in the Atlantic.

On the other hand, from the NHC also warns about rain that could turn into potential floods- and the water currents.

The agency's deputy director, Jamie Rhome, urged beachgoers to take precautions if they are going to the beach, suggesting that they first look at the weather report for the area to see if it is suitable to go.

"For the next couple of days, the rip current risk is going to be high, so make sure you're being safe going to the beach over the next couple of days, always swim near a lifeguard and check local beach conditions," Rhome said via a video posted on social media.

Humberto could reach part of the East Coast just days after the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Helene, which left 250 dead - most of them in North Carolina - according to the data recorded by the NHC.