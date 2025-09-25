More than 1,200 entertainment industry leaders reject boycott of Israeli film industry

Published by Leandro Fleischer 25 de septiembre, 2025

In a movement that seeks to stop what many consider a campaign of discrimination disguised as activism, more than 1,200 prominent figures from the world of film and television have signed an open letter to reject a boycott against Israel's film institutions.

This initiative, promoted by Creative Community for Peace (CCFP) and The Brigade, responds to a commitment by nearly 4,000 industry professionals, grouped in Film Workers for Palestine, who pledged not to participate in Israeli projects, festivals or institutions, accusing them of being involved in "genocide and apartheid."

The letter from the signatories pulls no punches and criticizes this boycott as an attempt to silence artists on the basis of their nationality, using art as a tool for political ends that divide rather than unite. "To censor the very voices trying to find common ground and express their humanity is wrong, ineffective, and a form of collective punishment," the text underlines, stressing that these actions do not contribute to peace or dialogue.

"Dark legacy of antisemitism"

Influential voices in the industry have raised their voices against this campaign. Paramount Studios, for example, issued a statement rejecting the boycott, arguing that "silencing individual creative artists based on their nationality does not promote better understanding or advance the cause of peace." Similarly, Haim Saban, leader of Saban Entertainment, noted that "excluding Israeli filmmakers because of their identity betrays [the mission of storytelling] and undermines efforts for peace."

For her part, Mayim Bialik, another well-known figure, lamented that these actions do "nothing to end the war in Gaza, bring the hostages home, or help curb the alarming rise of antisemitism globally."

Actress Debra Messing was blunt in linking the boycott to a troubled history. "Boycotts against Jews have long been a tool of authoritarian regimes — by joining this effort, these artists are aligning themselves with a dark legacy of antisemitism," she argued.

"Hypocritical punishment"

Ari Ingel, director of CCFP, explained that while the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, which supports these actions, "presents itself as a social justice movement to those in the West, it is actually a political movement that seeks the defamation, delegitimization, and eventual elimination of the State of Israel."

Rebecca De Mornay, a renowned actress, questioned the logic behind the boycott, highlighting an apparent inconsistency. "Film institutions engage with countries all over the world, including those with serious controversies, yet Israel alone is singled out and condemned — for defending itself in a war it didn’t start, for trying to free hostages still being held, and for confronting an enemy still intent on its destruction," she stated. For her, this boycott "isn’t a stand for justice, it’s a thinly veiled double-standard for Jews, and a hypocritical, unjust punishment of Israeli artists and films."

The final message of the letter is a call for constructive action: "If you want peace, call for the immediate release of the remaining hostages. Support filmmakers who create dialogue across communities. Stand against Hamas."