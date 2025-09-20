Published by Williams Perdomo 20 de septiembre, 2025

The Secret Service reported that an armed man was arrested at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, where the funeral of conservative activist Charlie Kirk will be held this Sunday.

The subject claimed he was a member of law enforcement and was armed. However, it later emerged that the individual is not a member of authorized law enforcement working the event.

"The U.S. Secret Service, in coordination with local law enforcement in Glendale, Arizona, is investigating an individual who was observed exhibiting suspicious behavior at State Farm Stadium," Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi told Fox News Digital this Saturday.

The Secret Service explained that the man, who was not identified, entered the stadium and was observed exhibiting suspicious behavior. Authorities are investigating the incident.

A federal source told Fox News that - apparently - the subject presented an expired credential.

"This subject is a former deputy sheriff from Idaho. He came in and identified himself with expired credentials. They are checking his background to try and figure out what he was doing there," said the federal source familiar with the investigation.