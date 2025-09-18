Leo XIV rules out any reform on deaconesses and LGBT faithful

Published by Israel Duro 18 de septiembre, 2025

Pope Leo XIV made it clear that among his priorities is not a reform of Catholic doctrine on sexuality or the ordination of women. These statements were made in response to rumors that were gaining strength about a change of course regarding LGBT people.

Some comments encouraged by the American Jesuit James Martin, leader of the LGBT lobby among the Catholic faithful, and who had a private audience with the pontiff earlier this month. However, the pontiff did not publicly mention the some 1,400 LGBT+ Catholics who made a pilgrimage with Martin to the Vatican on the occasion of the Jubilee, the Catholic Church's "Holy Year."

First interview with the pope since his election in May

The 70-year-old U.S. pontiff, who also holds Peruvian citizenship, reviewed the challenges in an interview in the latest chapter of the book León XIV: citizen of the world, missionary of the 21st century, which will go on sale Thursday in Lima.

In the interview with journalist Elise Allen, the first to be published after his election in May, Leo XIV closed the door to eventual changes in the more traditional agenda of the Catholic Church. "It seems to me very unlikely, certainly in the near future, that the doctrine of the Church will change in terms of what it teaches about sexuality and marriage," he said.

Leo XIV also aligned himself with his predecessor regarding the "role of women in the Church":"I hope to follow in the footsteps of Francis, including the appointment of women in some leadership roles, at different levels." However, he assured that he has "no intention of changing the teaching of the Church" which excludes the ordination of deaconesses.

Reinforcement of the commitment to the family "formed by father, mother and children"

Regarding the reception of the LGTBQ+ faithful, the bishop of Rome admitted that this is a "highly polarizing topic," but that he will not promote polemics, so he maintains the invitation already made by the Church. "Everyone is invited to enter, but I do not invite a person because he or she is or is not of a specific identity."

He added that he will continue to recognize "the traditional family" consisting of father, mother and children, whose role "has suffered in recent decades" and must be "strengthened."

The "issue of sexual abuse cannot become the central focus of the Church"

In the interview, Leo XIV also addressed the scandal of sexual assaults by religious. While he said that the victims must be treated with "great respect" and "understanding," he considered that the "issue of sexual abuse cannot become the central focus of the Church."

He warned, however, that there have "been proven cases of some kind of false accusation"—though 90% are denunciations of "authentic victims,"—so "the accused person has to be protected, their rights have to be respected."

Concern about the growing gap between the rich and the poor

Elsewhere in the interview, Leo XIV expressed concern about the widening gap between the very richest and the working class, citing the case of Elon Musk, who is about to become the world's first trillionaire.

"If that is already the only thing of value today, then we are in big trouble," he said.