‘A Life of Faith’: Turning Point releases moving tribute to Charlie Kirk's legacy

"I'm more interested in what God wants from me than what I want from God," the conservative activist says in one of the clips in the video released by TPUSA.

Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point Action

Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point Action

Carlos Dominguez
Published by
Carlos Dominguez



Turning Point USA (TPUSA) released a moving video Friday in tribute to the life and work of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The images reflect his faith, his leadership and the movement he built from the ground up when he was just 18.

"I'm more interested in what God wants from me than what I want from God," Kirk says in one of the tribute footage released by TPUSA.

The video titled “A Life of Faith, A Legacy That Endures: Remembering Charlie Kirk” also emotionally captures the beautiful relationship the activist had with his family, accentuating the important role his wife Erika played in Kirk's work.

"I wouldn't have been able to do any of this without Erika and that's the truth," the conservative activist says in another of the video's sequences.

The tribute also pays tribute to Kirk's tireless work to provide young men with a structure that would allow them to build a life of purpose.

"The most important thing is my faith in my life," Kirk says at the end of the video released by TPUSA.

The murder of Charlie Kirk

Charlie Kirk was murdered during a public event at Utah Valley University, an event that has deeply shocked the entire world.

This murder has been described by President Donald Trump as "heinous" and he has pledged to award Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom posthumously.

