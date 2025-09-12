‘A Life of Faith’: Turning Point releases moving tribute to Charlie Kirk's legacy
"I'm more interested in what God wants from me than what I want from God," the conservative activist says in one of the clips in the video released by TPUSA.
Turning Point USA (TPUSA) released a moving video Friday in tribute to the life and work of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The images reflect his faith, his leadership and the movement he built from the ground up when he was just 18.
Opinion
Charlie Kirk’s assassination and the spiritual collapse of the extreme left
Vanessa Vallejo
"I'm more interested in what God wants from me than what I want from God," Kirk says in one of the tribute footage released by TPUSA.
The video titled “A Life of Faith, A Legacy That Endures: Remembering Charlie Kirk” also emotionally captures the beautiful relationship the activist had with his family, accentuating the important role his wife Erika played in Kirk's work.
Society
Authorities release new video of suspect in Charlie Kirk killing, confirm more than 7,000 leads in investigation
Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón
"I wouldn't have been able to do any of this without Erika and that's the truth," the conservative activist says in another of the video's sequences.
The tribute also pays tribute to Kirk's tireless work to provide young men with a structure that would allow them to build a life of purpose.
"The most important thing is my faith in my life," Kirk says at the end of the video released by TPUSA.
The murder of Charlie Kirk
This murder has been described by President Donald Trump as "heinous" and he has pledged to award Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom posthumously.