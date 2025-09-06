'El Músico,' alleged leader of violent Sinaloa Cartel faction, accused of 'flooding' the country with fentanyl

Published by Alejandro Baños 6 de septiembre, 2025

A federal jury has indicted Óscar Manuel Gastelum Iribe, known as "El Músico," for being the alleged leader of Beltrán Leyva, a violent faction of the Sinaloa Cartel terrorist organization that imports large quantities of drugs from Mexico into the country.

"El Músico," charged with crimes of terrorism, narco-trafficking and illicit possession of firearms, could be sentenced to life in prison if convicted.

According to the indictment, Gastelum Iribe assumed the reins of Beltrán Leyva when its previous leaders were arrested or killed by security forces.

"As alleged, Óscar Manuel Gastelum Iribe led a faction of the Sinaloa Cartel that flooded the United States with fentanyl, cocaine, and heroin and used murder and intimidation to protect its profits," said Acting Assistant Attorney General Matthew R. Galeotti of the Justice Department's Criminal Division, via a release.

Under his leadership, the Sinaloa Cartel faction acquired a more violent identity, ordering its members to carry high-caliber weapons such as grenade launchers or machine guns to take down security forces or rivals.

He was also allegedly responsible for the murder of a Mexican police officer and two other people.