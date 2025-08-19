Legionnaires' disease outbreak leaves five dead in New York City
Local authorities said containment measures were proving "effective," noting a decline in new cases after 100 people were diagnosed with the bacteria.
The New York City Health Department is investigating a outbreak of Legionnaires' disease in Central Harlem. As of Monday, there had been 108 confirmed cases, 14 hospitalizations and five deaths.
"If you live or work in the area and have flu-like symptoms, see a health care provider right away," the department asked, although it noted that the risk to "most" of those living in the affected areas is "low."
Legionnaire's disease is a type of pneumonia caused by a bacteria that can multiply in water storage and air conditioning towers. It is not transmitted from person to person. Its spread by contaminated droplets can cause fever, especially among people with weakened immune systems.
Authorities reported that they had sampled and tested water in cooling towers in the affected areas. Although they did not specify in how many towers the Legionella bacteria was detected, they did assure that those that had tested positive were properly treated.
They also indicated to the residents of the affected area that they could continue to drink water, bathe, cook and turn on the air conditioning as normal, because the plumbing system had not been affected. This is independent of the cooling towers, they explained.
"Based on epidemiological evidence, remediation efforts have been effective as new cases continue to decrease," Health Commissioner Michelle Morse assured. However, she said, "the Health Department is continuing our investigation."
Symptoms of Legionnaires' disease
They generally take two to 10 days to appear, although they may begin up to two weeks after exposure to the bacteria.
The most vulnerable groups are people over 50, smokers and those with chronic lung disease or a weakened immune system.
The disease is treated with antibiotics, as there is no vaccine or specific medicine. The best treatment, experts maintain, is routine maintenance of water systems.