Published by Santiago Ospital 19 de agosto, 2025

The New York City Health Department is investigating a outbreak of Legionnaires' disease in Central Harlem. As of Monday, there had been 108 confirmed cases, 14 hospitalizations and five deaths.

"If you live or work in the area and have flu-like symptoms, see a health care provider right away," the department asked, although it noted that the risk to "most" of those living in the affected areas is "low."

Legionnaire's disease is a type of pneumonia caused by a bacteria that can multiply in water storage and air conditioning towers. It is not transmitted from person to person. Its spread by contaminated droplets can cause fever, especially among people with weakened immune systems.

Authorities reported that they had sampled and tested water in cooling towers in the affected areas. Although they did not specify in how many towers the Legionella bacteria was detected, they did assure that those that had tested positive were properly treated.

They also indicated to the residents of the affected area that they could continue to drink water, bathe, cook and turn on the air conditioning as normal, because the plumbing system had not been affected. This is independent of the cooling towers, they explained.

"Based on epidemiological evidence, remediation efforts have been effective as new cases continue to decrease," Health Commissioner Michelle Morse assured. However, she said, "the Health Department is continuing our investigation."