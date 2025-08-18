Former FBI director James Comey calls Taylor Swift 'inspirational' and says her music helps him stand up to Trump

Published by Carlos Dominguez 18 de agosto, 2025

Former FBI Director James Comey released a video Sunday praising Taylor Swift, describing her as a source of inspiration during the Trump administration.

In the video posted on his Substack, Comey said he would not discuss President Trump's recent efforts to broker a peace deal in Ukraine.

Comey accused Donald Trump of “humiliating” the country, saying he preferred to highlight “a truly inspirational figure named Taylor Swift.”

The former FBI director said Swift's music has been important to his family for years, helping them navigate "adversity and celebration," and added that her example has inspired him to resist "bullies."

"But I have to be honest, it also leaves me with a strange feeling sometimes because I don't want us to become like Trump and his supporters," he said. "There are a lot more decent, honest, nice people in America than mean jerks. And don't get me wrong, we have our jerks, millions of them."

"I'm not a proponent of weakness. Of course, we have to stand up to the jerks and stand up for what matters, but I think we have to try to do that without becoming like them, which is what makes me think of Taylor Swift," he added. "She has made it clear that she sees Donald Trump for what he is. Last year, she urged Americans not to make the grave mistake of electing him. Of course, we are now living the consequences of that mistake."

Likewise, Comey said Swift is "living her best life."

