20-year-old man pleads guilty to antisemitic assault of Jewish students near Ohio State University

Published by Agustina Blanco 16 de agosto, 2025

In a case that has shaken the community of Columbus, Ohio, a 20-year-old man, Timur Mamatov, pleaded guilty of perpetrating a hate crime against Jewish students near Ohio State University.

The assault, motivated by antisemitism, occurred on Nov. 10, 2023, and left two students with serious injuries, including fractures to the jaw and nose.

The incident

According to court documents cited by the Department of Justice (DOJ), the attack took place on North High Street in Columbus in front of a bar. Mamatov, a resident of Tipp City, Ohio, and a friend started an argument with a group of five college students. During the altercation, Mamatov noticed that one of the students was wearing a "Chai" pendant, a symbol commonly associated with Judaism. After asking them if they were Jewish and receiving an affirmative answer, Mamatov physically assaulted one of the students, fracturing his jaw. The violence escalated, resulting in a second victim with a fractured nose.

The attack not only caused physical injuries, but also generated significant emotional impact on the victims and the university's Jewish community.

DOJ condemns the act



The DOJ strongly condemned the act. Harmeet K. Dhillon, assistant attorney general for the Civil Rights Division, stated, "Violence against people of faith is illegal and unacceptable. This Department of Justice will aggressively enforce federal laws to ensure that all Americans feel safe in practicing and expressing their faith."

Dominick S. Gerace II, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, stressed that "no American should fear being violently attacked based on their religious beliefs”.

In addition, FBI Deputy Director Jose A. Perez also underscored the seriousness of the case: "No one should have to live in fear because of their religion. Hate crimes not only impact the victims but have a devastating impact on our entire community."

Agencies continue to investigate these types of cases



The FBI, along with other federal, state, and local agencies, continues to investigate these types of crimes with the goal of ensuring justice and preventing future incidents.