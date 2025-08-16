US Justice Department announces Jew-hatred advisory committee

Published by Izzy Salant - JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 16 de agosto, 2025

Pamela Bondi, the U.S. attorney general, decided that it is “necessary and in the public interest” to create an Anti-Semitism Advisory Committee, according to an Aug. 13 notice that the U.S. Department of Justice published in the Federal Register on Friday.

The federal advisory committee, which will operate for two years, will advise Bondi and department staff and “promote coordinated, timely and effective responses” to Jew-hatred, per the notice.

The body will support U.S. policy “to combat antisemitism vigorously, using all available and appropriate legal tools,” the Justice Department stated. Among the subjects upon which it will advise the department are protecting Jews on campus, securing synagogues and other Jewish sites, and coordinating with federal, state and local law enforcement.

It will also raise public awareness about Jew-hatred and support “interagency efforts to address antisemitism across various sectors.”

The Justice Department expects the new committee to cost about $70,000 each year. Committee members will serve as volunteers, who will be able to expense certain costs.

Bondi will serve as ex officio chair of the committee. JNS sought comment from the Justice Department about whether the new committee replaces, works with or runs parallel to its task force on Jew-hatred, run by Leo Terrell.

