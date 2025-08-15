Grand jury indicts Vance Boelter for the murder of state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband

Published by Santiago Ospital 15 de agosto, 2025

Vance Luther Boelter, 58, will sit in the dock in Minnesota for the attack on two state lawmakers and their partners in mid-June. These charges come in addition to federal charges to which he pleaded not guilty earlier this month.

The suspect will face eight charges for the murder of Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, and the shooting of Sen. John Hoffman and his wife Yvette. The latter two were injured.

This was reported by the Hennepin County District Attorney's Office, which said it had secured a grand jury indictment. The full list of charges:

First-degree premeditated murder (Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman)

First-degree premeditated murder (Mark Hortman)

Attempted first-degree murder (Sen. John Hoffman)

Attempted first-degree murder (Yvette Hoffman)

Attempted first-degree murder (Hope Hoffman)

Attempted first-degree murder (Rep. Kristin Bahner)

Felony cruelty to an animal (Gilbert Hortman)

Impersonating a police officer

The list of charges includes one for attempted murder against Rep. Kristin Bahner. Boelter allegedly drove up to her front door during the attacks, but allegedly left after discovering it was empty. There is also an animal cruelty charge for the killing of the Hortman family dog.

The District Attorney’s Office explained that if a guilty verdict was obtained for premeditated murder, the prosecution would secure a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

"The damage done to the victims – those with us, those who were taken from us, and to our entire community – has opened wounds that will never heal," said District Attorney Mary Moriarty.

"These charges reflect the weight of Mr. Boelter’s crimes, and our thoughts are with Melissa and Mark Hortman’s family, the Hoffman family, Rep. Bahner, and Sen. Rest."