Texas: at least 3 dead in shooting at Austin Target store

Published by Agustina Blanco 11 de agosto, 2025

A shooting in the parking lot of a Target store on Research Boulevard, Austin, Texas, left at least three people dead Monday, the Austin Police Department said.

The suspected attacker, initially described as a white man possibly wearing khaki shorts and a Hawaiian shirt with flowers, was taken into custody after fleeing the scene, according to an official police statement.

UPDATE: Preliminary information - two deceased victims. A suspect has been detained. The scene is still active, and the investigation is ongoing at this time. https://t.co/jTkLelQij5 — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) August 11, 2025

For her part, Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis detailed at a press conference, reported by Fox News, that officers found three people deceased from gunshot wounds in the store's parking lot.

The suspect, identified as a white male approximately 32 years old with a history of mental health issues, stole a vehicle after the attack and fled. He subsequently crashed that car and stole another before being captured in south Austin.

So far, no details about the victims have been released, and Davis expressed condolences to the families affected, calling the incident "a very sad day for Austin".

Crime scene

The crime scene remains active as police continue the investigation, and citizens were informed that vehicles in the Target parking lot may not be removed until initial inquiries are complete.

Due to the active crime scene at the Target on Research Boulevard, vehicles in the parking lot cannot be released until the initial investigation is complete. Please arrange alternate transportation home. We will share an update as soon as it is safe to retrieve your vehicle. https://t.co/AxjG6z509p — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) August 11, 2025

Target has not issued official comment on the incident. The investigation remains ongoing to determine the motives and circumstances of the attack.