Texas: at least 3 dead in shooting at Austin Target store

Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis detailed in a press conference, that officers found three people deceased from gunshot wounds in the store's parking lot.

A Target store (File)AFP

Agustina Blanco

A shooting in the parking lot of a Target store on Research Boulevard, Austin, Texas, left at least three people dead Monday, the Austin Police Department said.

The suspected attacker, initially described as a white man possibly wearing khaki shorts and a Hawaiian shirt with flowers, was taken into custody after fleeing the scene, according to an official police statement.

For her part, Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis detailed at a press conference, reported by Fox News, that officers found three people deceased from gunshot wounds in the store's parking lot.

The suspect, identified as a white male approximately 32 years old with a history of mental health issues, stole a vehicle after the attack and fled. He subsequently crashed that car and stole another before being captured in south Austin.

So far, no details about the victims have been released, and Davis expressed condolences to the families affected, calling the incident "a very sad day for Austin".

Crime scene

The crime scene remains active as police continue the investigation, and citizens were informed that vehicles in the Target parking lot may not be removed until initial inquiries are complete.

Target has not issued official comment on the incident. The investigation remains ongoing to determine the motives and circumstances of the attack.

