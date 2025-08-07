Superman star Dean Cain announces plan to join ICE, 'help save America'

Published by Anna Poff 7 de agosto, 2025

Days after Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem called for people to join Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, Superman actor Dean Cain answered the call.

“I felt it was important to join with our first-responders to help secure the safety of all Americans, not just talk about it. So I joined up," Cain said on a video posted on X.

Cain, 59, also said in the video that he is a “sworn law enforcement officer,” in addition to being a filmmaker.

"Your country is calling you to serve at ICE"

On July 29, Noem called for “dedicated men and women” to join ICE.

"Your country is calling you to serve at ICE," she said. "Your country needs dedicated men and women of ICE to get the worst of the worst criminals out of our country. This is a defining moment in our nation's history. Your skills, your experience, and your courage have never been more essential. Together, we must defend the homeland."

In answering the call, Cain highlighted his reason.

"Since President Trump took office, ICE has arrested hundreds of thousands of criminals including terrorists, rapists, murderers, pedophiles, MS-13 gang members, drug traffickers, you name it – very dangerous people who are no longer on the streets,” he said.

"I like that. I voted for that"

Cain also spoke of the benefits of working for ICE including a $50,000 sign-on bonus, student loan repayment and no undergraduate degree needed.

"If you want to help save America, ICE is arresting the worst of the worst and removing them from America's streets. I like that. I voted for that,” he said.

Cain concluded his video by appealing to viewers to look into working for ICE and applying to serve the country in that capacity.

© Just The News