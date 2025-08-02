Country singer Jeannie Seely dies at age 85

Published by Alejandro Baños 2 de agosto, 2025

Country singer Jeannie Seely, author of the hit Don't Touch Me -among others-, died at age 85.

Thanks to that song, Seely won the Grammy Award for best female country vocal performance.

Her manager, Don Murry Grubbs, took it upon himself to confirm Seeley's death, reporting that the singer suffered complications stemming from an intestinal infection.

Seely was active until 2024, when she released her last song.

Dolly Parton posted a message on Instagram saying goodbye to who she considers one of her "best friends."

"I have known Jeannie Seely since we were early on in Nashville. She was one of my dearest friends. I think she was one of the greater singers in Nashville and she had a wonderful sense of humor. We had many wonderful laughs together, cried over certain things together and she will be missed," Parton wrote.