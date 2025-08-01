Judge delays TPS expiration for Honduran, Nicaraguan and Nepalese nationals

Published by Williams Perdomo 1 de agosto, 2025

A federal judge in San Francisco on Thursday blocked, for now, the Trump administration from ending Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for citizens of Honduras, Nicaragua and Nepal. Trina L. Thompson ruled to maintain the current protections without setting an end date, allowing them to remain in effect while the judicial process continues.

The next hearing is scheduled for Nov. 18.

"The freedom to live fearlessly, the opportunity of liberty, and the American dream. That is all Plaintiffs seek. ... Instead, they are told to atone for their race, leave because of their names, and purify their blood. The Court disagrees," Thompson said in a ruling obtained by media outlets like NPR.

The judge's ruling affects approximately 60,000 immigrants whose Temporary Protected Status was scheduled to end on Aug. 5. In addition, it was learned that many of these immigrants have been in the country for more than 20 years.

In early July, the Department of Homeland Security issued a statement explaining the reasons for ending TPS for Hondurans. It highlighted that the measure was taken by Secretary Kristi Noem after noting an alleged improvement in living conditions in Honduras.

"It is clear that the Government of Honduras has taken all of the necessary steps to overcome the impacts of Hurricane Mitch, almost 27 years ago. Honduran citizens can safely return home, and DHS is here to help facilitate their voluntary return. Honduras has been a wonderful partner of the Trump Administration, helping us deliver on key promises to the American people. We look forward to continuing our work with them," Noem explained.