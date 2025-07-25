Shooting at the University of New MexicoC capture 10 Local News .

Published by Carlos Dominguez 25 de julio, 2025

One person was killed and another was injured early Friday in a shooting that occurred at the University of New Mexico, in Albuquerque.

The incident took place at the Casas del Rio dorm, located at 420 Redondo Drive NE.

According to a statement from the university that was posted online around 6:30am, the prime suspect remains at large.

"The suspect remains at large and may still be on campus," university officials said.

"Out of an abundance of caution, UNM has locked its central campus in Albuquerque," the university added. "Several law enforcement agencies are on the scene and are actively investigating."

No details about the two victims have been released at this time.