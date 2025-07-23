Death toll rises to 31 from January fires in Los Angeles

Published by Carlos Dominguez 23 de julio, 2025

The remains of another victim of the wildfires that struck Los Angeles in January were found, and the toll from the incident has risen to 31 dead, authorities reported Tuesday.

A team from the Los Angeles County Coroner's Service recovered the remains Monday and determined that it was one person, the dispatch related in a statement.

The victim has not been identified, detailed the coroner's service.

The discovery occurred in Altadena, a middle-class community north of Los Angeles that was consumed by the Eaton Fire in January, and where a total of 19 people died.

Several wildfires raged in early January in different housing developments around Los Angeles, on the west coast of the United States.

The neighborhoods of Altadena and Pacific Palisades, a wealthy enclave in the mountains bordering the Malibu coast, were the hardest hit.

Twelve people died in Pacific Palisades from flames that reduced hundreds of homes to ashes, including the mansions of celebrities such as Paris Hilton.

The causes of the fires are under investigation.