US deports former Cuban official who concealed his repressive record linked to 11J

Published by Sabrina Martin 17 de julio, 2025

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) deported Daniel Morejon Garcia, a former Cuban regime official implicated in the crackdown of peaceful protests in Cuba on July 11, 2021. Morejon entered the United States and resided in South Florida until an investigation determined that he had lied to authorities by concealing his history as part of the communist government's repressive apparatus.

According to ICE, Morejon Garcia was arrested in April and deported to Cuba at the end of May. The agency confirmed that the former official did not declare his affiliation with the Interior Ministry or his participation in the repression of the protests known as the 11J.

Repressive record in Cuba

Morejon Garcia was head of the National Defense Council in Artemisa province and was part of the rapid response brigades, civilian groups organized by the regime to repress dissidents. He was also the director of a state-owned factory in Las Cañas and a collaborator of the state security.

According to the Foundation for Human Rights in Cuba (FHRC), Morejon was directly involved in the violent repression of at least three demonstrators during the 2021 protests. Images disseminated on social media show him assaulting a citizen identified as Armando Martínez Luis, who was arrested and sentenced to eight years in prison after defending himself.

The organization also holds him responsible for the arrest and sentencing of two other Cuban citizens: Rolando González Arévalo and Richael Cantún Morales, who were sentenced on the same day.