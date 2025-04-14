ICE arrests top Cuban repressor in Miami

Published by Diane Hernández 14 de abril, 2025

The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced this Monday the arrest of a Cuban citizen who was in the US illegally. The FBI and US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) collaborated in the arrest.

According to an ICE press release, Daniel Morejon Garcia, 57, was arrested Friday at his home in Miami "following an investigation by ICE Homeland Security Investigations."

The Service confirmed that the investigation centered on fraudulent statements Morejon Garcia allegedly made upon entering the country, where he omitted his ties to the island's Communist Party and State Security.

"During the investigation, law enforcement agents obtained official documents from the Cuban government and information from reliable sources indicating that Morejon Garcia had failed to disclose his affiliations," the document says.

The statement adds that the Cuban "allegedly omitted being a member of the Communist Party of Cuba and an agent of the Cuban Ministry of the Interior on his immigration applications."

Repressor of the 11J protesters in Cuba

Morejon Garcia also served as president of the National Defense Council in the Artemisa region of Cuba and was a member of the Rapid Response Brigades, repressive forces of the regime.

"These groups, composed of civilians trained and organized by the government, are designed to assist the authorities during incidents of social unrest, protests or disturbances," the statement declared.

Authorities revealed that Morejon Garcia was given the green light by the government of Miguel Diaz-Canel during the protests across the island on July 11 of 2021. In that time, there is evidence that the repressor "assaulted demonstrators as part of his duties." On several occasions he had been denounced by independent media.

He is singled out for physically and psychologically assaulting Armando Martínez Luis, who was sentenced to eight years in prison for his participation in the 11J protests.

In September 2024, he arrived as a refugee in the US and this set off alarms in the Cuban community. In Miami, he was living with his daughter Dhayma Morejón.

100 repressors and a list of "deportables"

Daniel Morejón García also appears on a list of repressors of the Cuban regime currently residing in the US, which was presented months ago to Congressman Carlos A. Gimenez, based on testimonies of his victims and investigations carried out by the Foundation for the Rights of Cubans in Cuba.

The alleged Cuban agent remains in ICE custody while awaiting deportation from the United States.