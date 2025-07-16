Trump administration restarts deportations to third countries with flight to Eswatini
"A safe third country deportation flight to Eswatini in Southern Africa has landed. This flight took individuals so uniquely barbaric that their home countries refused to take them back," DHS spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin wrote on her X account.
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Tuesday restarted deportation flights to third countries. It did so by sending five detained migrants—each from a different nation—to Eswatini, a small country located in southern Africa.
The information was confirmed by DHS spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin. The official published a listing on X, detailing the case of each deportee.
Supreme Court decision
This is a series of cases in which deportees will go to countries where they have no family ties. The nation's highest court granted the White House's request and overturned a previous block by federal district judge Brian Murphy.