Trump administration restarts deportations to third countries with flight to Eswatini

Published by Williams Perdomo 16 de julio, 2025

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Tuesday restarted deportation flights to third countries. It did so by sending five detained migrants—each from a different nation—to Eswatini, a small country located in southern Africa.

The information was confirmed by DHS spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin. The official published a listing on X, detailing the case of each deportee.

"a safe third country deportation flight to Eswatini in Southern Africa has landed—This flight took individuals so uniquely barbaric that their home countries refused to take them back," McLaughlin wrote on her X account.