Covid boosters correlate with worse survival rates for cancer with third-most deaths: study

Published by Greg piper 10 de julio, 2025

The Trump administration is getting pulled in opposite directions on its COVID-19 vaccine policy, sued by mainstream American medical associations for removing jab recommendations for healthy children and healthy pregnant women and pressured by jab opponents to further restrict the novel therapeutics, which continue to be mandated in some settings.

Now public health officials are faced with new evidence the jabs accelerate the cancer with the third-most deaths in the U.S and a five-year relative survival rate of 13.3%, which killed civil rights activist and Congressman John Lewis in 2020.

Researchers analyzing why pancreatic cancer survival rates at their Japanese hospital declined in 2022 and 2023, after years of steady increases, found a statistically significant connection between the number of mRNA doses taken by those patients and how quickly they died, even when considering "tumor, node, metastasis" (TNM) factors, surgery and chemotherapy.

Taking as little as the primary series and booster, which the Biden administration rushed through approval over the protests of its lead vaccine reviewers, is "associated with poorer overall survival in patients with PC," the Miyagi Cancer Center researchers concluded in the peer-reviewed journal Cancers, published by Swiss open-access publisher MDPI.

They emphasize that "high levels of IgG4, induced by vaccination, correlate with a detrimental prognosis in these patients" — another example of the so-called antibody class switch documented in global research, in which people with three or more jabs start to produce far more antibodies that tolerate rather than neutralize pathogens.

Former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci's staffer wrote one of those class-switch papers, which was edited by a Pfizer scientist.

'Prognosis significantly worse' in group with high levels of repeat-jab antibody

The mRNA vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna have a duopoly in Japan, where boosters have been available to healthcare workers since December 2021 and the general public the following month, the paper says. Its booster rate is 67%, and more than 130 million people have taken more than four doses.

The retrospective analysis of 272 patients with pancreatic cancer from January 2018 through November 2023 had 223 with vaccination records and 96 with "total IgG and IgG4 levels" available to review. A second cohort of 79 patients was "registered prospectively" between September and November 2023 to measure "spike-specific antibodies."

"Patient outcomes had improved each year by 2020" but started declining in 2021, and "outcomes in 2022–2023 were significantly worse than those in 2018–2021," the paper says.

The prognosis for patients with three or more jabs was 10.3 months, and for 0-2 jabs, 14.9 months. After "propensity score matching" to eliminate confounding variables — TNM factors, surgery and chemotherapy — the gap between the two groups narrowed slightly (11.2 versus 14.2), suggesting the culprit is "repeated vaccinations."

Researchers found IgG4 levels "significantly higher" starting with 3 doses, "particularly for five or more vaccinations," and "the prognosis was significantly worse in the IgG4-high group."

They said higher IgG4 levels "can promote cancer growth by suppressing cancer immunity" and that as far as they know, "this is the first study to report a correlation between SARS-CoV-2 vaccination and PC prognosis."

The study's limitations include the "possibility of bias in the sample selected for IgG4 measurements," inability to account for vaccine doses "received after the blood collection or history of COVID-19" and no consideration of other confounding factors such as "patient comorbidities, concurrent treatment, or vaccine type," they said.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services did not answer queries for its response to the paper and how it might influence agency policy, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's immunization schedules.

The Cancers paper is not the first research from Japan to find a cancer-jab correlation, but it's the first "able to follow individual patients by vaccine status," according to former New York Times drug industry reporter Alex Berenson.

A different research team, affiliated with Matsubara Clinic, Nagoya Pediatric Cancer Fund, Honbetsu Cardiovascular Medicine Clinic and Learning Health Society Institute, found "significant excess mortalities" for cancers including pancreatic, breast, ovarian and leukemia "after mass vaccination with the third dose in 2022."

The Springer Nature journal Cureus retracted the peer-reviewed paper over the authors' objections a year ago following a two-week investigation, claiming the "correlation between mortality rates and vaccination status cannot be proven with the data presented."

COVID is 'preventable' by vaccines that don't stop infection or transmission?

The American Academy of Pediatrics, American College of Physicians, American Public Health Association and Infectious Diseases Society of America are the lead plaintiffs in a lawsuit against HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and other public health officials for changing COVID vaccine recommendations.

Filed in Boston, a go-to federal court for blocking Trump administration policies, the suit also includes two state-based plaintiffs to protect it from getting thrown out: the Massachusetts Public Health Association and a pseudonymous pregnant doctor who works at a hospital in the Bay State, WGBH reported. The suit also refers to a Boston-based AAP member.

While its sole counts are related to the Administrative Procedures Act, alleging Kennedy's decision was "arbitrary and capricious" and ignored congressionally mandated "reliance on the recommendations" of the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, the suit makes some curious factual assertions about COVID and vaccines.

Removing healthy kids and healthy pregnant women from the immunization schedule puts them at "grave and immediate risk of contracting a preventable disease … with potentially irreversible long-term effects and, in some cases, death," the groups allege, without explaining how vaccines that can't stop infection or transmission can prevent COVID.

The argument that doctors including AAP member Mary Doherty-O’Shea Galluci have sustained legal injury from Kennedy's change, because they now have "to spend more time counseling patients regarding the effectiveness of the Covid vaccines" and divert "time and resources" from other patients," appears to directly contradict a Supreme Court ruling last year.

The high court unanimously refused to block an APA lawsuit by pro-life physicians against the Food and Drug Administration's repeated relaxation of conditions on abortion pill mifepristone, finding that "diverting resources and time from other patients to treat patients with mifepristone complications" did not give them legal standing.

The medical groups' lawyer, Elizabeth McEvoy, did not respond to Just the News queries about the curious assertions and legal argument for standing.

'Health science students are still being coerced'

From the other side, opponents of vaccine mandates are sounding the alarm about populations still ordered to take COVID vaccines after President Trump's executive order that strips federal funding from colleges with mandates and GOP legislation to codify it.

"From medical doctors to dental hygienist[s], health science students are still being coerced" into the jabs by their institutions "or by the hospitals or clinical facilities where they must complete practicums, clinical rotations, internships, and residencies to graduate," No College Mandates co-founder Lucia Sinatra wrote last month.

She asked supporters to bombard congressional cosponsors of HR 3044, especially their own constituents, with support for the amendments proposed by No College Mandates in its June 19 letter to cosponsors.

The bill should "explicitly" include health sciences programs and "hospital and clinical facility training programs contracted by colleges and universities" as graduation conditions, the letter says, giving three examples: Wayne State University's radiation therapy technology program, Emory's medical doctor program and all health sciences programs at Creighton.

A review of Creighton's requirements did not appear to include a COVID shot.

© Just The News