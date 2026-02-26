NBA: Spurs string together their tenth consecutive win, something they haven't achieved in ten years, while the Pistons beat the Thunder

Published by Carlos Dominguez | afp 26 de febrero, 2026

The San Antonio Spurs reached their 10th straight win on Wednesday in the NBA, a streak that allows them to close in on the Oklahoma City Thunder, who were beaten by the Detroit Pistons in a matchup between conference leaders.

Below are the day's highlights from around the basketball league.

Wembanyama, lacking inspiration

Without a dominant offensive performance from Victor Wembanyama, the San Antonio Spurs managed to come from behind against the Toronto Raptors to win 110-107.

The Texans thus added their tenth consecutive victory, a mark they had not reached since the 2015-2016 season.

Wembanyama, with his 2.24 meters, again imposed his presence in the paint by adding 5 blocks, seeing him reach 20 in his last four games. On offense, the French center did not have his best night: just 12 points with a modest 3 of 12 shooting from the field.

San Antonio again cemented the win in outside success, with 17 three-pointers made in 39 attempts (44%).

Devin Vassell maintained his upward momentum with 5 three-pointers and 21 points in a game in which the Spurs came back from a 15-point deficit in the second half against the Raptors who are fifth in the East.

Cunningham and Duren beat the Thunder

The win left San Antonio just two victories behind the Oklahoma City Thunder, the leaders of the Western Conference.

Oklahoma City competed in Detroit despite being without its star trio - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren - but ultimately fell 124-116.

Point guard Cade Cunningham, the main architect of the Pistons' dominance in the East, again made a difference on both ends with 29 points, 13 assists, 3 steals and 3 blocks.

The center Jalen Duren, also an All-Star, contributed 29 points and 15 rebounds.

For the Thunder, center Jaylin Williams scored a career-high 30 points, along with 11 rebounds.

Since the injury of Gilgeous-Alexander, MVP last season, Oklahoma City has accumulated four losses in nine games and falls behind Detroit again in the overall NBA standings.

Cavs fall in Harden's absence

The Cleveland Cavaliers lost 118-116 to the Milwaukee Bucks in a game marked by the absence of James Harden, who suffered a fractured thumb on his right hand Tuesday.

The arrival of The Beard this month had revitalized Cleveland, but now he will remain off the court for an as-yet-undefined amount of time.

Neither Donovan Mitchell nor Evan Mobley, the team's other big men, who were reserved as a precaution, participated.

Center Jarrett Allen took the offensive lead for the visitors with 27 points and 11 rebounds.

In Milwaukee, which continues to be without Giannis Antetokounmpo, guard Kevin Porter Jr. stood out with 20 points.