Hurricane 'Flossie': Mexico asks its population to 'exercise extreme caution'

Published by Virginia Martínez 1 de julio, 2025

The National Hurricane Center reported Monday that tropical storm Flossie grew to become a Category 1 hurricane. Near the Mexican Pacific coast, it presented maximum sustained winds of 140 km/h, moving at 17 km/h.

It is expected that hurricane Flossie will move parallel to the Pacific coast until it moves away from Mexican territory, so rains are expected in the states of Michoacán, Guerrero, Colima, and in some areas of Jalisco and Oaxaca.

"Rainfall could generate landslides, increased levels of rivers and streams, as well as overflows and flooding in low-lying areas of the aforementioned states," said the National Water Commission (Conagua) in a statement.

Although no direct impact is expected from Flossie, President Claudia Sheinbaum on Sunday called on the population to "exercise extreme caution" in a message published on social networks.

Eleven days ago, the impact of hurricane Erick on the Pacific coast caused the death of two people.