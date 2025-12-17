One of Sydney attackers charged with terrorism

Police work at the scene after a shooting incident at Bondi Beach in Sydney. AFP.

Published by Williams Perdomo 17 de diciembre, 2025

Police on Wednesday charged the alleged Bondi gunman, Naveed Akram with terrorism, 15 counts of murder and a litany of other offenses after Australia's deadliest mass shooting in decades.

"Police will allege in court the man engaged in conduct that caused death, serious injury and endangered life to advance a religious cause and cause fear in the community," New South Wales state police said.

"Early indications point to a terrorist attack inspired by ISIS, a listed terrorist organisation in Australia," they said in a statement, using another name for the Islamic State group.

Authorities say Naveed and his father Sajid Akram opened fire during a Jewish festival at Sydney's famous Bondi Beach on Sunday night, killing 15 people and wounding dozens more.

Among the victims were a 10-year-old girl, two Holocaust survivors and a married couple shot dead as they tried to thwart the attack.

Naveed was critically wounded by police during the shooting, and local media reported he awoke from a coma Tuesday night. Sajid Akram was killed in a shootout with police.