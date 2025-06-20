Hurricane Erick leaves at least two dead on its path through Mexico

Published by Williams Perdomo 20 de junio, 2025

Authorities reported that at least one minor and one adult died after Hurricane Erick passed through southern Mexico, where the phenomenon was dissipating on Thursday night after also leaving material damage in coastal communities.

The government of the state of Oaxaca (south), where the storm made landfall in the early morning, confirmed that a man was electrocuted to death while helping in debris removal tasks and handling high-voltage cables in the area of a stream, in the municipality of San Pedro Pochutla.

In the neighboring district of Guerrero, civil protection authorities reported that in the town of San Marcos, a minor also died when he was swept away by a stream when his mother, who was carrying him in her arms, attempted to cross it.

According to the latest report from the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC), during the night the phenomenon had weakened to a low pressure system located 155 kilometers from the port of Acapulco, with sustained winds of 45 km/h (28 mph).

Erick impacted the coast of Oaxaca, near the border with Guerrero, early Thursday morning as a hurricane 3 on the Saffir-Simpson scale (out of 5). Shortly before making landfall it reached 4.

Coastal communities such as Lagunas de Chacahua, in Oaxaca and with some 2,800 inhabitants, suffered a direct onslaught of the phenomenon, which destroyed the palm roofs of numerous homes and businesses, in addition to leaving flooded streets, AFP reported.

The phenomenon entered through a sparsely populated area and entered a mountain range, but has left heavy rainfall in its wake. Mexican authorities are maintaining an alert for potential landslides and flooding.

Intense rains to come

President Claudia Sheinbaum reported in her morning conference that heavy rains are still expected in the states of Guerrero, Oaxaca and Chiapas (south), in addition to Veracruz (east) and Puebla (center).

She also thanked the population for following the recommendations of the authorities "in a very responsible manner," in a message posted on her social networks.

The president reported 15 stretches of closed roads and a social security hospital with water penetration in the southern state of Oaxaca, as well as more than 123,000 users affected by power outages.

In the port of Acapulco, which in 2023 suffered the passage of the category 5 hurricane Otis that left fifty people dead, the phenomenon caused a large mobilization of its inhabitants to protect homes, businesses and boats.

In the affected areas, air terminals and ports were closed, and classes and non-essential activities were suspended.

Puerto Escondido, a popular tourist destination with about 30,000 inhabitants, also suffered from the storm, which left signs, poles and branches fallen.