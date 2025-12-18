Worldwide solidarity: over $2 million for Ahmed Al Ahmed, the hero who confronted the Bondi terrorist

Published by Williams Perdomo 18 de diciembre, 2025

A fundraising campaign for Bondi hero Ahmed Al Ahmed has already raised more than $2 million dollars. According to the GoFundMe platform, at least 43,000 individual donations have been made to a crowdfunding campaign, including a maximum of $99,999 from U.S. billionaire Bill Ackman.

"In a moment of chaos and danger, Ahmed al-Ahmed stepped forward without hesitation. His actions were selfless, instinctive, and undeniably heroic, taken without regard for his own safety. Early reports indicate he was shot twice in the process while protecting others," the fundraising campaign explains.

Amid the chaos, gunfire and terror unleashed during the terrorist attack on the Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach, the man did the unthinkable: he ran toward the shooter.

Ahmed al Ahmed is a 43 year old fruit vendor and father of two girls. He disarmed one of the attackers and became the face of civilian courage after an attack that left at least 15 dead and more than 40 wounded on Australia's most popular beach.

The event occurred Sunday afternoon during the "Hanukkah by the Sea" event, which was attended by more than 1,000 people. Two gunmen, Shajid Akram, 50, and his son Naveed Akram, 24, opened fire on the crowd in what authorities described as a terrorist attack targeting the Jewish community.

The heroism came at a cost. During the struggle, Ahmed was shot four to five times in the shoulder, arm and hand, his parents told ABC News. Several bullets were lodged in his body and some impacted near the bone. He underwent emergency surgery and remains hospitalized, awaiting two or three more surgeries, according to his family and Seven News Australia.