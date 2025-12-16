Voz media US Voz.us
Anthony Geary, star of 'General Hospital', has died at age 78

The death was confirmed by his sister Deann Geary and occurred a few days after surgery.

Williams Perdomo
Williams Perdomo

Anthony Geary, best known for playing Luke Spencer in the popular drama series General Hospital, died in Amsterdam on Sunday. He was 78 years old.

The death was confirmed by his sister Deann Geary and took place a few days after surgery. In addition to Deann, he is survived by her husband, Claudio Gama, and another sister, Jana Geary Steele.

The actor recurrently played Luke, a mafia-related character, for several decades from the late 1970s. It was a complex role that required him to combine the character's more somber traits with gentler ones.

Speaking about the role, the TV star assured - in statements collected by The New York Times - that "he was a grab bag of emotions and directions, a minor icon of anti-heroism in the ’80s, and in many ways represented a lot of what was bad with the decade."

Geary's career

According to the NYT, the actor also participated in dozens of theatrical productions and was already an established stage actor before being cast in "General Hospital." He changed his name to Anthony after starting his career in television. One of his first television roles was in an episode of the first season of All in the Family.

During the 1970s, Geary appeared in several television shows, including Mannix, Shaft and The Young and the Restless, before joining General Hospital.

