Anthony Geary, star of 'General Hospital', has died at age 78

Published by Williams Perdomo 16 de diciembre, 2025

Anthony Geary, best known for playing Luke Spencer in the popular drama series General Hospital, died in Amsterdam on Sunday. He was 78 years old.

The death was confirmed by his sister Deann Geary and took place a few days after surgery. In addition to Deann, he is survived by her husband, Claudio Gama, and another sister, Jana Geary Steele.

The actor recurrently played Luke, a mafia-related character, for several decades from the late 1970s. It was a complex role that required him to combine the character's more somber traits with gentler ones.

Speaking about the role, the TV star assured - in statements collected by The New York Times - that "he was a grab bag of emotions and directions, a minor icon of anti-heroism in the ’80s, and in many ways represented a lot of what was bad with the decade."