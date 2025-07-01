Bryan Kohberger, charged in four Idaho murders, agrees to plead guilty to avoid death penalty

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 30 de junio, 2025

Bryan Kohberger, charged by authorities in the brutal murders of four University of Idaho students, accepted a plea deal that will allow him to avoid the death penalty, various media reported Monday.

Kohberger, 30, faces stiff charges in the murders of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin, all youths between the ages of 20 and 21 who were murdered in the early morning hours of Nov. 13, 2022, in a home near a college campus in the city of Moscow, Idaho.

The case shocked the entire country because of the violence and brutality of the crime: all the victims were stabbed repeatedly, and police officers found a knife sheath with the DNA of the prime suspect at the scene.

At the time, Kohberger was studying for a doctorate in criminology at Washington State University, located just 10 miles from the crime scene.

The agreement he has reached with the prosecution means Kohberger will plead guilty to all charges, be sentenced to four consecutive life sentences, and also waive any possibility of appeal.

The victims' families condemned the deal and reacted with outrage on social media after learning the details.

"We are beyond furious at the State of Idaho. "They have failed us," said Kaylee Goncalves' family, asking for respect and time to process the news.

While the Kohberger trial was scheduled for August, with the agreement, sentencing is expected by the end of July.

The prosecution assured the victims' families that this resolution seeks to spare them years of uncertainty and appeals, ensuring that the defendant will spend the rest of his life in prison.