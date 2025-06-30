FBI and NSA warn of possible Iranian cyberattacks on key infrastructure

Published by Alejandro Baños 30 de junio, 2025

Several federal agencies warned of possible cyberattacks that could be carried out by agents linked to the Iranian regime against key infrastructure in the country, despite the ceasefire that currently exists between Israel and Iran.

Specifically, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Department of Defense Cyber Crime Center (DC3) and the National Security Agency (NSA) issued a joint statement warning of these dangers.

"Despite a declared ceasefire and ongoing negotiations towards a permanent solution, Iranian-affiliated cyber actors and hacktivist groups may still conduct malicious cyber activity," they wrote, assuring that all relevant offices "continue to monitor" the situation.

The agencies added that hackers turn to any method, however old it may be, to compromise American networks and acquire everything from personal data of individual citizens to national security information.

In addition, they warned that Iranians may collaborate with cybercriminals in other parts of the world who may have an interest in collecting data from the country or from Americans.

This is not the first warning about cybercrime emanating from Iran. During the election campaign, the FBI and CISA issued guidance in which they recognized Iranian hackers as one of the main threats to the election.

The agencies indicated that Iranian hackers intended to undermine confidence in the electoral system.