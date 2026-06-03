Nick Pasqual, 'How I Met Your Mother' actor, sentenced to prison for trying to kill ex-girlfriend

Published by Williams Perdomo 3 de junio, 2026

Actor Nick Pasqual, known for a brief appearance on the series How I Met Your Mother, was sentenced to 32 years to life in prison for the attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend, Hollywood makeup artist Allie Shehorn. The sentence was handed down Tuesday in California.

Last month, a jury convicted Pasqual of attempted murder, rape, first-degree home invasion and other domestic violence-related offenses. The charges stem from an attack that occurred in May 2024.

According to prosecutors, Pasqual broke into Shehorn's home and stabbed her more than 20 times. The victim survived the attack, underwent emergency medical treatment and later testified during the trial.

After the sentencing was announced, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said the conviction holds Pasqual accountable for the "horrible crimes" committed against a person who "once loved and trusted him." He also noted that Shehorn's testimony was instrumental in securing the guilty verdict.

"Today's 32 years to life sentence holds Nick Pasqual accountable for the horrific crimes he committed against someone who once loved and trusted him," District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman stated in comments picked up by Fox 11.

"Allie Shehorn miraculously survived and courageously stood before her abuser in court to testify about the brutality she endured. Her trial testimony was crucial in securing a guilty verdict so Mr. Pasqual could no longer be free to hurt anyone else," it added.

Authorities contend that after the attack, Pasqual fled California and was subsequently apprehended at a border checkpoint in Texas.

Pasqual had a minor role in an episode of How I Met Your Mother aired in 2011 and also appeared in other audiovisual projects in supporting roles.