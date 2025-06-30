Father and daughter rescued after falling overboard on Disney cruise ship

Published by Williams Perdomo 30 de junio, 2025

Authorities reported that a young girl fell overboard from a Disney cruise ship, prompting her father to jump into the water after her to save her. Both were rescued minutes later. The accident occurred as the Disney Dream ship was returning to Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Cruise ship workers said the guests were rescued and returned to the ship within minutes. In that regard, Disney Dream Line sent a statement to the media in which it maintained that it puts the safety of its passengers as its top priority.

"The crew aboard the Disney Dream swiftly rescued two guests from the water. We commend our Crew Members for their exceptional skills and prompt actions, which ensured the safe return of both guests to the ship within minutes. We are committed to the safety and well-being of our guests, and this incident highlights the effectiveness of our safety protocols," the company said in the communication obtained by Fox 35.