National boycott of McDonald's kicks off: the new display of intolerance by DEI activists

Published by Carlos Dominguez 24 de junio, 2025

A nationwide boycott against McDonald's begins this Tuesday, organized by activists from The People's Union USA. This group claims to be apolitical and advocates "economic resistance" as a means of holding companies "accountable" and doing "justice for the working class."

As part of its "Economic Shutdown Tour" initiative, begun earlier this year, the organization, led by activist John Schwarz, is inviting Americans to not consume at the restaurant chain between June 24 and June 30.

The People's Union USA claims that among the reasons for the boycott against McDonald's are the low pay of its employees, tax evasion, and the abandonment of its diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies.

"It's about more than burgers and fries, it's about power. When we come together and hit companies in their wallets, they listen to us..... This week, let's take a stand. No McDonald's. No concessions," The People's Union stated in an Instagram post announcing the action.