National boycott of McDonald's kicks off: the new display of intolerance by DEI activists
An organization of progressive activists seeks to boycott with an "economic blackout" the fast food giant for scaling back its diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies.
A nationwide boycott against McDonald's begins this Tuesday, organized by activists from The People's Union USA. This group claims to be apolitical and advocates "economic resistance" as a means of holding companies "accountable" and doing "justice for the working class."
As part of its "Economic Shutdown Tour" initiative, begun earlier this year, the organization, led by activist John Schwarz, is inviting Americans to not consume at the restaurant chain between June 24 and June 30.
The People's Union USA claims that among the reasons for the boycott against McDonald's are the low pay of its employees, tax evasion, and the abandonment of its diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies.
"It's about more than burgers and fries, it's about power. When we come together and hit companies in their wallets, they listen to us..... This week, let's take a stand. No McDonald's. No concessions," The People's Union stated in an Instagram post announcing the action.
McDonald's was one of the companies that in January, following the arrival of Donald Trump to the White House, de-escalated its DEI initiatives, dropping targets for increasing diversity in senior management and ending a program that encouraged diversity among its suppliers.
According to Fox Business, a McDonald's executive recently suggested that changes to the company's DEI policies were largely cosmetic, and that the company was continuing to maintain its core programs, including corporate affinity groups for employees and the public reporting of the company's demographic data.
A history of boycotts
The People's Union USA began "economic blackouts" in February prompted by the suppression of DEI policies at some corporations.
The organization recently held "economic blackouts" against companies such as Walmart, Target, Nestlé and General Mills. As for Target, who also scrapped its DEI policies earlier this year, Schwarz said it should be subject to a "permanent boycott" to feel "all the power of the people."
"The idea that DEI initiatives should be abandoned is backward, regressive and dangerous. All Americans deserve a fair shot at success, and that includes all races, all backgrounds and all belief systems. Period," states The People's Union on its website.