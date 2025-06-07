I'm running away from 'Pride': brands will no longer pay for LGBT agenda partying

Published by Carlos Dominguez 7 de junio, 2025

We're already in June, which for the progressive agenda means LGBT Pride Month. In previous years, we've seen how, under the banner of 'love' and 'tolerance,' salacious celebrations take place in different cities around the world. In some cases, these events are funded by taxpayers, but also by large corporations looking to profit from their participation in the LGBT agenda's annual party.

For years, especially during the Biden Administration, major corporations boasted about sponsoring these celebrations, as it was very profitable for them because of the amount of publicity that this generated for them, not to mention the feeling of 'moral superiority' of which the new champions of 'social justice' boast so much.

After President Trump took the reins of the country, and with 'Pride' month upon us, these same corporations have decided to hide their heads like ostriches.

Since the arrival of the Republican leader to the White House, the president has signed executive orders eliminating the infamous diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies, championed by the Democrats during Joe Biden's term in office.

Since then, major companies such as Meta, Amazon and Google have rolled back their DEI programs, trying to align their corporate policies with the vision of the Trump Administration.

Also, last week, the FBI sent a mailing to its employees instructing them not to participate in 'Pride' activities this year.

Corporations are no longer paying for the 'Pride' party

The LGBT movement lobby has gone into a tizzy and large companies, which used to fund countless 'Pride' events, are no longer willing subsidize the party. The reasons? A general boycott from much of civil society that still defends common sense.

A recent survey by Gravity Research, in which 200 companies participated, revealed that there are 39% of companies that have decided to withdraw their endorsement during 'Pride' month: including financial sponsorship, posting messages of support on social media and selling LGBT agenda-related items.

Last year, only 9% of companies told Gravity Research that they would alter their plans to participate in 'Pride' month.

This week also saw Target backtrack on selling items for 'Pride' month, after the company faced backlash in 2023 for marketing LGBT products to children.

Likewise, the number of corporations that have withdrawn their funding is large. Forbes published recently that Anheuser-Busch, the company behind Bud Light and the largest brewer in the United States, based in St Louis, MO, ended their sponsorship of 'Pride' and its activities in that city.

"For them to get up from the negotiating table and say 'we don't see value in it anymore' is like a bad breakup," stated Marty Zuniga, president of St Louis Pride.

The loss of sponsors represents to Zuniga a $150,000 shortfall for this year's celebrations.

Likewise, Anheuser-Busch has also stopped funding the event in the city of Columbus, OH, local media outlet Wosu reported.

Other major companies such as Nissan, Lowe's and Walmart have withdrawn their funding from Columbus Pride events.

According to Densil Porteous, CEO of Stonewall Columbus, the loss of sponsorship, as for the St Louis Pride, represents about $150,000 for this year.

For its part, the San Francisco Pride has also lost backing, as Anheuser-Busch likewise dropped its support for the event in that city, along with major companies such as Comcast, Nissan and Diageo, according to Forbes.

A Nissan spokesman said the automaker will not sponsor any 'Pride' festivals this year as it is reviewing all of its marketing and sales spending, detailed CNBC.

Suzanne Ford, the CEO of San Francisco Pride, told SFGATE that they have lost about $300,000 for the 'Pride' celebrations planned for June.

"I think the fact that so many companies are pulling out indicates that we are in a different political environment than we have been in a long, long time," Ford told CNBC.

Likewise, Ford also explained that it no longer has a relationship with Meta, as staff who had previously worked with the San Francisco 'Pride' had left the company in the past two years.

For its part, the Houston 'Pride' board of directors told Forbes that some companies had cut their financial support by as much as 75%, representing a total of $100.000 in corporate sponsorship cuts for the city, while other sponsors have opted to back the celebrations "without public involvement."

As for New York City, 'Pride' media director Chris Piedmont, told Forbes that several corporate sponsors have reduced their budgets, while others have postponed their decision on whether or not to support this year's 'Pride' celebrations, although he did not name specific companies.

However, The Drum recently reported that Mastercard, Citi, PepsiCo, Nissan and Target would not sponsor 'Pride' celebrations in NYC.

New York and Seattle Pride have said they have to make up deficits of up to $350,000, CNBC picked up in a release.

Capital Pride Alliance, based in Washington DC, which organizes the biannual WorldPride celebration, stated that Booz Allen Hamilton, Comcast and Deloitte had regularly supported the 'Pride' festival, but have similarly declined sponsorship for this year.