Published by Diane Hernández 23 de junio, 2025

Soaring temperatures that could reach 90 degrees (Fahrenheit) or even higher were forecast this week in what would be the first heat wave of the year to hit New York City and nearby regions, metrological services and local authorities warned.

In many parts of the metropolitan area, highs reached 90 °F (32 °C) on Monday, but wind chill reached 86 °F (30 °C). Highs are also expected to exceed this figure for three straight days.

Highs typically range from 27 °C (80 °F) to 29 °C (84 °F) at this time of year.

The National Weather Service issued an extreme heat warning, the highest level of heat alert, for the city from noon Sunday through 8 p.m. Tuesday.

According to specialists, the sweltering weather will create potentially deadly conditions, particularly for the elderly, chronically ill, and also for anyone without access to air conditioning.

"Heat like this can be deadly," the New York City Office of Emergency Management stated on social media . "This is the deadliest weather hazard we face," they wrote on X.

Record in Central Park

This Monday also Central Park matched a record set in 1888, recalling the last time on June 23 when it reached 96 degrees (Fahrenheit), as thermometers read 35.5 °C.

At night there was little relief, as the weather continued to be hot and sultry and temperatures only dropped to around 80 degrees (Fahrenheit), 26.6 °C.

Specialists maintain that this Tuesday will be almost a repeat of the previous day, if not hotter, as temperatures of nearly 38 °C (100 degrees Fahrenheit) will be reached. If humidity is factored in, the wind chill will be in the triple digits.

By Wednesday the heat will persist, but showers and thunderstorms will be present again, as they were over the weekend.

Recommendations for New York





Avoid outdoor activities during the hottest hours.

Use air conditioning or find a cool option, which can be a private place such as a friend's or neighbor's home, or a public place such as NYC's Cooling Centers (more than 200 have been enabled).

Be aware of family, friends and neighbors.

Drink water.

Sign up for alerts by texting NOTIFYNYC to 692-692 . Authorities suggested residents and visitors to New York to take the appropriate measures to avoid being affected by the strong temperatures this week. Some of the indications were as follows:

At least three deaths due to severe storms stemming from extreme weather

Three people, including two 6-year-old sisters, died Sunday in central New York as a result of severe storms that lashed the region with heavy rains and powerful winds that washed out roads, downed trees and damaged homes, authorities said.

The deaths were the result of two separate cases of falling trees in the town of Kirkland in Oneida County, according to its sheriff, Robert M. Maciol. The other person was a 50-year-old woman.

The storm brought up to 3.35 inches of rain to parts of Oneida County and 3.4 inches of rain to parts of Chenango County to the south, according to theWeather Service.

The rain was so intense that, for more than six hours, Chenango County was under a flash flood emergency, a rare alert for extremely dangerous and potentially deadly conditions.

Oneida County also was without powermore than 30,000 customers after the storm, said Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. ina statement.

State of emergency as temperatures break 125-year records.

Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency Sunday for the Big Apple and much of the rest of New York because of a sweltering heat wave that is on the verge of breaking 125-year-old records.

More than 500 deaths last year from heat in New York.

New York City officials noted that more than 500 residents die prematurely each year from heat-related causes and they expect this 2025 the death toll to be similar.

Residents were advised to keep an eye on their neighbors, family members and pets, and to be on the lookout for heat-related illnesses such as dehydration, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.