'Extreme' heat wave to affect much of the Midwest and Northeast

Published by Alejandro Baños 20 de junio, 2025

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued an alert for an extreme heat wave, at levels 3 and 4, that will affect much of the country over the next few days.

The agency forecasts that, from this Friday through Tuesday of next week, high temperatures, which could reach "record highs," will hit many spots in the Midwest and Northeast.

In states such as Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and Pennsylvania and in the District of Columbia, residents should take precautionary measures in the face of the intense heat.

Also in the Southeast, temperatures will reach triple digits in certain locations in Virginia and North Carolina.

As the days progress, the heat wave will shift eastward. This Friday, there will still be a slight respite for residents; however, Saturday will be when high temperatures will be recorded in parts of Iowa, while Sunday through Tuesday will hit the aforementioned states.

"The hottest temperatures of the season so far are expected to begin Friday (June 20) across the Plains then expand this weekend across portions of the Midwest and Great Lakes. The extreme heat is then expected to shift and persist across the Ohio Valley and much of the East Coast late this weekend through much of next week," the NWS detailed.

Level 4 for extreme heat According to the NWS, level 4 or "extreme" heat, represented with the color magenta, consists of "infrequent" temperatures that grant "no relief at night," plus they "affect anyone without an effective cooling system or adequate hydration."



While level 3 or "severe" head, marked with red, involves "more frequent" temperatures that "affect anyone without effective cooling or adequate hydration."

Recommendations and how to care for a person suffering from heat stroke

Among the main recommendations to flee from extreme heat and not suffer heatstroke, authorities advise all people, regardless of their age or physical condition, to stay in well-cooled places with functioning air conditioning, and to avoid going outdoors.

In the case of having to be outdoors, it is important to carry liquids with you, preferably water, to stay well hydrated. Also try to stay in shady places and do not expose yourself to the sun.

If by any chance you come across a person with clear symptoms of heatstroke, authorities ask that emergency services be notified immediately, but not before attending to them with cold cloths, wet towels or water.

Cool, pale skin, profuse sweating, weak or rapid pulse, muscle cramps, headache, dizziness, vomiting or nausea and fatigue are the main symptoms of heatstroke.