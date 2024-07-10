Heat wave leaves at least four dead while fires take over the west of the country

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by {"lang":"en","firstPublishedAt":"2024-07-10T14:34:55.000Z"}

The heat wave sweeping the western part of the country is not easing up. According to authorities, at least five people have reportedly died from heat-related causes.

"High temperatures, which in some regions exceeded 122ºF, have contributed to the deaths of several people in states such as California, Arizona and Oregon over the weekend, according to media reports," AFP explained.

Meanwhile, at least 130 million people remain under heat alerts.

"Dangerous heat remains in the West for the rest of the week," the National Weather Service (NWS) said in a statement reported by AFP.

Meanwhile, several wildfires are sweeping the region. While thousands of firefighters have managed to control the flames in California so far, one community near Tucson had to evacuate due to three local fires.

In South Texas, Hurricane Beryl left more than 2 million people without power. The area is under a heat advisory with temperatures above 95°F.