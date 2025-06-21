Suspect arrested in road attack and anti-semitic threats against Rep. Max Miller

Published by Williams Perdomo 21 de junio, 2025

Authorities reported the arrest of a man accused of threatening Rep. Max Miller (R-Ohio) and forcing him off the road in what they described as an anti-Semitic attack. Miller, who is Jewish and a vocal supporter of Israel, said the suspect displayed a Palestinian flag and shouted, "Death to Israel!"

The man was identified as Feras S. Hamdan and was charged with aggravated menacing.

"The investigation is still unfolding", Capitol Police said in a statement obtained by Axios, noting that the arrest occurred less than 24 hours after Miller filed his complaint.

The complaint The Republican representative explained in a social media post that he was run off the road in Rocky River. "The life of me and my family was threatened by a person who proceeded to show a Palestinian flag before taking off," Miller said.



"The deranged hatred in this country has gotten out of control (...)As a Marine, a proud Jewish American and a staunch defender of Israel, I will not hide in the face of this blatant antisemitic violence,” he added.

According to CNN, Miller called 911 at the time of the attack. He held out his phone for the emergency number operator to listen to the honking and screaming.

The incident was condemned by top House leaders. House Speaker Mike Johnson stated that action must be taken to prevent similar events from occurring in the future.

"What happened to Max this morning is yet another outrageous example of unhinged rhetoric inspiring unstable people to threaten and attack elected officials who are serving their communities. We must turn down the temperature in this country," Johnson posted on X.