Farewell to the Ten Commandments in classrooms: Louisiana court blocks Republican-driven law as 'unconstitutional'

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 20 de junio, 2025

On Friday, A federal appeals court in New Orleans blocked a Louisiana law pushed by Republicans that mandated the display of the Ten Commandments in all public school classrooms in the state.

The federal court found that the measure, pushed by Republican lawmakers, backed by President Donald Trump and signed by Gov. Jeff Landry, is "unconstitutional" and violates the principles of separation of church and state.

The decision represents a major setback for Republicans, who are trying to reintroduce Christian symbols in schools because of their historical, legal and social value. However, the federal court did not see it this way.

In a ruling that surprised many because of the ideological makeup of the panel - two of the three judges were appointed by Democratic presidents on a court historically dominated by conservatives - the justices chose to reaffirm the constitutional principle of religious neutrality in public schools.

“This is a resounding victory for the separation of church and state and public education,” said Heather Weaver, an attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), one of the progressive organizations that sued Louisiana. “With today’s ruling, the Fifth Circuit has held Louisiana accountable to a core constitutional promise: Public schools are not Sunday schools, and they must welcome all students, regardless of faith.”

The ruling also upholds an earlier order by federal Judge John deGravelles, who had already declared the law unconstitutional in 2024. Although state Attorney General Liz Murrill insisted that the ruling only applies to the plaintiff parishes, the court made clear that the interpretation of the Constitution extends to the entire state.

Attorney Murrill announced that she will appeal the decision and is prepared to take the case to the Supreme Court.

In parallel, states like Arkansas and Texas are moving forward with virtually similar laws so that this ruling could set a crucial precedent for future legal battles. This is not the first time similar initiatives have been blocked.

The Supreme Court had already rejected attempts to display the Ten Commandments in public spaces in 1980 and 2005 because of their historical significance.

For now, despite Republican efforts, in Louisiana, the Ten Commandments will have to stay out of the classroom.