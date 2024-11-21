Appeals court upholds Louisiana's suspension of Ten Commandments law

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 20 de noviembre, 2024

On Wednesday, a federal appeals court decided to uphold the temporary suspension of Louisiana's law requiring the posting of the Ten Commandments in all public school and university classrooms. The U.S. Court of Appeals decision for the 5th Circuit means the law cannot be implemented while the state appeals the decision by a lower court that declared it "unconstitutional."

The district judge's ruling

U.S. District Judge John deGravelles, charged with evaluating the case, found that the law was "not neutral toward religion," prompting his ruling against it. For its part, the state defended the law, arguing that the Ten Commandments are a religious text and possess significant historical value. The law intends to educate students about the influence of the principles in the Commandments in forming the fundamental laws and values of American society, which would justify their presence in the educational setting.

Details of the Ten Commandments law

Earlier this year, Louisiana became the first state to establish that the Ten Commandments must be displayed in both schools and public university classrooms, from elementary through high school. The posters must be easy to read and accompanied by a brief explanation of how the Ten Commandments have influenced America's legal and moral principles.

The law does not require schools to pay for these posters. Instead, institutions may receive funds or donations to cover the costs. In addition, schools may also display other important historical documents, such as the Mayflower Compact, the Declaration of Independence, and the Northwest Ordinance.

National support for the act

The law has received support from numerous sectors, including President-elect Donald Trump, who has expressed his support for the measure. On social media, Trump stressed that placing the Ten Commandments in schools could be a "first major step in the revival of religion" in the country, helping to reinforce traditional values in public education.