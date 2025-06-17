Make America Healthy Again: Kraft Heinz will remove artificial colors from its products by the end of 2027
The company said in a statement that about 10% of its products in the country contain FD&C dyes—synthetic additives used to enhance the visual appeal of many foods.
Kraft Heinz announced Tuesday that it will eliminate FD&C artificial colors from its products by the end of 2027. The company also said it will no longer launch new products in the country containing those ingredients.
According to the company, Kraft Heinz has made more than 1,000 recipe changes over the past five years to improve its products.
Kraft stated that for products currently containing FD&C colorants, the company has invested significant resources and assembled a dedicated team to implement its decision through a three-pillar “3R” approach.
- Removing artificial colors where they are not essential to the consumer experience
- Replacing FD&C dyes with natural alternatives
- Reinventing new colors and shades when no natural substitutes are available
"As a food company with a 150+ year heritage, we are continuously evolving our recipes, products, and portfolio to deliver superiority to consumers and customers," said Pedro Navio, president of Kraft Heinz North America.
Make America Healthy Again
In line with this effort, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced in April that several artificial colorings used in snacks, beverages, cosmetics, and toiletries will be banned by 2027.
The Department of Health and Human Services has also formally urged food companies to remove at least six petroleum-based synthetic dyes from the market.
