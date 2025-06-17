Make America Healthy Again: Kraft Heinz will remove artificial colors from its products by the end of 2027

Published by Williams Perdomo 17 de junio, 2025

Kraft Heinz announced Tuesday that it will eliminate FD&C artificial colors from its products by the end of 2027. The company also said it will no longer launch new products in the country containing those ingredients.

The company stated that approximately 10% of its products in the country contain FD&C dyes—synthetic additives used to enhance the visual appeal of many foods.

According to the company, Kraft Heinz has made more than 1,000 recipe changes over the past five years to improve its products.

Kraft stated that for products currently containing FD&C colorants, the company has invested significant resources and assembled a dedicated team to implement its decision through a three-pillar “3R” approach.

Removing artificial colors where they are not essential to the consumer experience

Replacing FD&C dyes with natural alternatives

Reinventing new colors and shades when no natural substitutes are available

"As a food company with a 150+ year heritage, we are continuously evolving our recipes, products, and portfolio to deliver superiority to consumers and customers," said Pedro Navio, president of Kraft Heinz North America.