Knicks beat the 76ers on Jose Alvarado's big night

Recently traded to his native New York, Puerto Rican-American Jose Alvarado starred in the Knicks' 138-89 thrashing of the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday with 26 points and eight 3-pointers.

A result that allows the New Yorkers to go into the All Star Game break with a confidence boost. The locals were missing Joel Embiid, due to knee problems, and the suspended Paul George. The Sixers' new star, Tyrese Maxey, scored 32 points but the rest of the team was outmatched by a solid Knicks who dominated 72-42 at halftime.

Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns added 22 and 21 points but the big emergence of the night was Jose Alvarado off the bench. The shooting guard, born in New York but an international with the Puerto Rican national team, was playing his third game in a Knicks uniform since being traded this month by the New Orleans Pelicans.

Alvarado delivered one of his best all-around performances of the season, with 26 points (8-13 shooting from the field), 4 assists and 8 three-pointers on offense and 5 steals on defense, all in just 19 minutes on the court.

The Knicks remain in third place in the Eastern Conference, with a record of 35 wins and 20 losses, 0.5 wins behind the Boston Celtics, who beat the Chicago Bulls 124-105 with 24 points from Jaylen Brown.

The Cavs remain unbeaten since the arrival of 'The Beard'

In their second straight win withJames Harden, the Cleveland Cavaliers disposed of the Washington Wizards by a comfortable 138-113. The Cavs remain unbeaten with The Beard, signed this month from the Clippers, although on Wednesday it was Sam Merrill who emulated his illustrious new teammate.

The shooting guard scored 32 points—the highest total of his six-year NBA career—in a near-flawless 25 minutes, going 11-of-12 from the field and 9-of-10 from three-point range. At halftime the shooting guard already had 26 points with an immaculate streak of 7 three-pointers without a miss.

Harden, who shined in his Monday debut with 22 points against the Nuggets, was held to 13 points with 11 assists on Wednesday, while Donovan Mitchell finished with 30 points.

Although still fourth in the East (34-21), Cleveland has accumulated 10 wins in its last 11 games and its playoff chances appear further bolstered by landing Harden.

The penalties for those involved in the brawl have now been announced On Wednesday morning, the NBA announced suspensions for the four players ejected in the brawl that broke out during the third quarter of the Pistons' win at Charlotte.



For Detroit, center Isaiah Stewart and Jalen Duren received seven and two-game suspensions, respectively. Moussa Diabaté and Miles Bridges, of the Hornets, were each punished with four-game suspensions.

Victory for Pistons and Hornets after their brawl

In other scenarios, the Detroit Pistons and Charlotte Hornets each scored wins in their return to action after their pitched battle on Monday.

Despite being without their two interior anchors, the Detroit Pistons earned a 113-95 road win over the Toronto Raptors, led by Cade Cunningham with 28 points and nine assists.

Brandon Ingram, filling in for the injured Stephen Curry in the All-Star Game, was held to 13 points for Toronto. The Pistons thus strengthened their lead in the East by reaching 40-13.

In Charlotte, the Hornets defeated the Atlanta Hawks 107-104 and resumed their winning streak, with 10 wins in the last 11 games.