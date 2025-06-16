Three people, including a baby, die in shooting during WestFest in West Valley City

Published by Israel Duro 16 de junio, 2025

Three people, including an eight-month-old baby, lost their lives in a shooting at the annual WestFest in West Valley City, Utah.

According to police, it all started with a discussion between two groups that got heated until a 16-year-old teenager pulled out a gun and opened fire. Five people were injured in the incident, three of them did not manage to survive their injuries.

Police are investigating whether it was a settling of scores or gang fighting

According to Roxeanne Vainuku, spokeswoman for West Valley City, a 41-year-old woman and baby who had nothing to do with the incident and were just walking in the area, were two of the fatalities. The third, an 18-year-old who was in the group the shooter was confronting.

The officers, who had approached to mediate just before the shooting began, opened fire on the assailant, but failed to hit him. Finally, they managed to subdue the suspect, who is now in custody.

The investigation is still open, and the police are looking for witnesses who fled from the area where the shots were fired to clarify what happened. The hypothesis of a settling of scores or a confrontation between gangs is still on the table.