CIA releases 54 declassified documents on the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy

Published by Diane Hernández 12 de junio, 2025

The CIA released 54 declassified documents related to the assassination of Senator Robert F. Kennedy, pursuant to President Donald Trump's Executive Order 14176. Thursday's release provides 1,450 additional pages of historical material that the agency is making available to the public for the first time.

The documents supplement the thousands of pages the CIA provided to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) and the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) as part of its public releases related to former President John F. Kennedy earlier this year.

The records reveal for the first time that Senator Kennedy shared with the CIA his experiences traveling to the former Soviet Union, as well as details about the communist backlash after the assassination and a suspected Palestinian conspiracy behind the event.

CIA under Trump

The agency said it is fully dedicated "to fulfilling President Trump's mandate to release all records related to Senator Kennedy's assassination." The director of the Central Intelligence Agency, John Ratcliffe, also assured that he is proud "to share our work on this very important issue with the American people."

According to the official statement, the release of the 54 documents is a joint effort led by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, in close coordination with the CIA, the Department of Justice, the FBI, and the National Archives.

Gabbard noted that the agencies and departments had spent months locating, reviewing, and digitizing the materials—many of which had never been made public before.

The newly released files bring the total number of declassified CIA documents on the matter to over 200, amounting to nearly 5,000 pages.

The documents are now available online at cia.gov and archives.gov/rfk.