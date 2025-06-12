Satanic Temple to open another abortion clinic on the same day as Trump's birthday

Published by Diane Hernández 12 de junio, 2025

The Satanic Temple's abortion arm, TST Health, announced the opening of a new telehealth abortion provider that will serve Maine. Its opening was deliberately scheduled on the same day as President Donald Trump's birthday, June 14. The center's name is also a taunt against the president.

The online consultation clinic will be called "The President's Most Beautiful, Tremendous and Satanic Abortion Clinic," local media confirmed.

"We hope it will receive the distinguished title of this clinic as the magnificent and regal birthday gift it is meant to be," said Satanic Temple executive director Erin Helian in a press release issued Wednesday.

Maine residents seeking a chemical abortion will not have to pay the Satanic Temple anything, but will be charged a $91 fee for prescription pills.

"Grief" over abortion clinic closures

In the document, the board spoke of its "pain" over the closure of some abortion clinics following the Supreme Court's Dobbs ruling in 2022, which overturned the Roe v. Wade precedent and sent the abortion issue back to the states.

Helian assured that at TST Health they will continue to offer abortion services despite the closure in recent months of dozens of clinics intended for this purpose.

The Maine telehealth clinic will be the third to be opened by the Satanic Temple. Previously, the group opened the "Samuel Alito's Mother Satanic Abortion Clinic" in New Mexico, named in mockery of the conservative Supreme Court justice who authored the Dobbs ruling, and the "Right to Your Life Satanic Abortion Clinic" in Virginia.

Satanic abortion ritual

Following the overturning of the Roe ruling, which established abortion as a constitutional right, the Satanic Temple has been trying to make its "Satanic Abortion Ritual" a constitutionally protected religious practice to enshrine the killing of unborn babies through abortion as a First Amendment protection, according to the report.

Part of the ritual is to make women who are willing to have abortions "cast off" feelings of guilt for ending the lives of their unborn children, the document explains.