Satanic monument in front of New Hampshire State House destroyed

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 13 de diciembre, 2024

This week, authorities and passersby reported that the satanic Baphomet statue in front of the State House in Concord, New Hampshire, has been destroyed.

The impromptu and sinister monument was placed directly in front of the gardens surrounding the compound that houses New Hampshire's main political institutions. It was installed on the sidewalk by a satanic cult from Salem, Massachusetts, a city renowned worldwide for its association with the esoteric.

The statue depicted Baphomet, one of the avatars of evil, with the body of a man, the head of a goat, and glowing yellow eyes. It was put up with the permission of the local administration, led by the Democrats.

For the Democrats, the presence of the Baphomet statue alongside the Christian Christmas decorations was seen as a positive reflection of a pluralistic society.

As reported by The Post Millennial, Democratic Representative Ellen Read invited the Satanists to erect the statue. "I'm local, so I helped with the permitting process and I was there for the unveiling," the representative stated.

Vivian Kelly, leader of the local Satanic Temple, praised the city for allowing the statue, commending officials for their "courage."

According to The Post Millennial, police believe the satanic statue was "completely destroyed" between early Sunday and Monday afternoon, with only the legs sitting upright. The torso and head were found scattered on the ground.